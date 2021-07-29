'Modi government not allowing the Opposition to work': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the government and said that the Modi government was not allowing the Opposition to work.

He said that asked the government not to waste more time of Parliament and let the opposition raise issues of inflation, farmers and Pegasus in the House.

He also said that the foundation of India's democracy is that Parliamentarians should be the voice of the people and discuss issues of national importance.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "The foundation of our democracy is that Parliamentarians should be the voice of the people and should discuss issues of national importance. The Modi government is not allowing the opposition to do this work. Don't waste more time of the Parliament, let them talk about inflation, farmers and Pegasus."