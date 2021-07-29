'Modi government not allowing the Opposition to work': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the government and said that the Modi government was not allowing the Opposition to work.
He said that asked the government not to waste more time of Parliament and let the opposition raise issues of inflation, farmers and Pegasus in the House.
He also said that the foundation of India's democracy is that Parliamentarians should be the voice of the people and discuss issues of national importance.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "The foundation of our democracy is that Parliamentarians should be the voice of the people and should discuss issues of national importance. The Modi government is not allowing the opposition to do this work. Don't waste more time of the Parliament, let them talk about inflation, farmers and Pegasus."
The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue and the repeal of the new farm laws in Parliament.
There continues to be a deadlock in Parliament over the Pegasus snooping issue with the opposition demanding a discussion and a Supreme Court monitored probe into it while the government is saying it has not done any snooping.
Opposition members have been giving adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to allow the Pegasus issue to be discussed, which have been rejected by the chair.
The issue triggered a stormy start to the Monsoon Session after a global collaborative investigative project revealed that Israeli company NSO Groups' Pegasus spyware was targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India including that of two ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, constitutional authority, several journalist and business persons.
It snowballed on last Tuesday after it came to fore that in July 2019, phone numbers of Karnataka's then deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and the personal secretaries of then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, were selected as possible targets for surveillance.
(With inputs from Agencies)
