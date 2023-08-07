Rahul Gandhi Likely To Open No-Confidence Motion Debate On Congress' Behalf

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will likely give an opening speech for the no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, according to reports.

Gandhi returned to the Parliament on Monday following the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the Modi surname case. On Monday, he was reinstated as the Wayanad MP.

Opposition alliance welcomes Gandhi to the Parliament

The opposition INDIA bloc celebrated Gandhi's victory in the Modi surname case. Upon his arrival at the Parliament on Monday, Gandhi paid respected to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. He also participated in the Lok Sabha proceedings at noon. However, the proceedings were adjourned following a commotion.

On August 4, the Supreme Court stayed Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 2019 remark in which he quipped, "How do all thieves have Modi as their surname?" BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed the case and a Surat court sentenced Gandhi to two years of imprisonment, disqualifying him at the MP.

Gandhi's return to the Parliament is viewed as a big boost for the opposition INDIA bloc, primarily the Lok Saba will witness no-confidence motion against the Modi government on August 8 and 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the house on August 10, and will likely make a statement on the Manipur violence.

