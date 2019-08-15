Rahul Gandhi greets nation on 73rd Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day and raksha bandhan.

Extending his Independence Day greetings, Rahul Gandhi used the words of Mahatma Gandhi and tweeted: "Complete independence will be complete only to the extent of our approach in practice to truth and non-violence -- Mahatma Gandhi."

"My best wishes to all of you on this our 73rd Independence Day," he wrote.