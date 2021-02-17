Rahul Gandhi gets trolled for 'no ministry of fisheries' remark - Check out Giriraj Singh's epic reply in Italian

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi made another gaffe. He was addressing his first public meeting for elections to the Puducherry Assembly that is likely to be held in April.

"Government passed three Bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at meeting of fishermen. I consider you to be farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have ministry in Delhi, then why is that farmers of sea don't have the same," Gandhi asked.

"The current government is attacking small and medium businesses because they want all businesses to be controlled by big corporations. Our view is different. We want to strengthen small and medium businesses because we believe that's the strength of this country," the Congress leader said.

However, there is a ministry for fisheries that comes under the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.