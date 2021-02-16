Rahul Gandhi should marry a Dalit girl: Ramdas Athawale on Congress leader's 'hum do hamare do' jibe

In a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently brought back the "hum do hamare do" slogan, saying the country is today run by just four people.

"Years ago there was a family planning slogan — hum do, hamare do (we two and ours two), but just like COVID-19 has returned in another form, this slogan too has made a comeback. Today, four people run the country — hum do, hamare do," Gandhi said.

While the Wayanad MP did not name anyone, saying “everyone knows the names”, Congress’ other members on the benches behind him stood up and shouted Ambani-Adani.

Gandhi's remarks came amid the farmers' protest against the Centre's contentious three farm laws. Many have alleged that the new farm laws are likely to benefit the two tycoons.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has on Tuesday given a rather strange advice to Rahul Gandhi. The advice pertains to Gandhi's "hum do hamare do" jibe at the Centre.

"Hum do, Humare do slogan was used earlier for family planning. If he(Rahul Gandhi) wants to promote this, he must get married. He must marry a Dalit girl & fulfill Mahatama Gandhi's dream of eliminating casteism. It can be used to inspire youth," Athawale said.