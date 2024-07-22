'Rahul Gandhi Flies Emirates First Class': BJP Attacks Congress Leader For 'Pretending To Be With Downtrodden', Shares His Travel Video

@amitmalviya

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya, on Monday, shared a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alleged that he was seen flying luxuriously with Emirates’s first class.

Malviya attacked Rahul and said that on camera the Congress leader ‘pretends to be with the downtrodden’, but he travels luxuriously away from the eyes of people.

In the video, Rahul can seen at the airport walking towards the Emirates’s first class counter as he keeps talking to someone.

Watch the video here:

While in India, Balak Buddhi Rahul Gandhi pretends to be with the downtrodden, often indulging in theatrics with professional artists and passing them off as Loco Pilots, masons, mechanics etc.

But off camera, he flies Emirates First Class, the most luxurious and expensive…

Taking the matter to X, Malviya wrote, “While in India, Balak Buddhi Rahul Gandhi pretends to be with the downtrodden, often indulging in theatrics with professional artists and passing them off as Loco Pilots, masons, mechanics etc. But off camera, he flies Emirates First Class, the most luxurious and expensive experience in air. This duplicity is the bane of India’s socialists, who claim to speak for the poor in public but maintain a lavish life style otherwise.”

Continuing, the IT cell head, further took a potshot on other “socialist leaders’ like Tejashwai Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav and said that they and their families too ‘indulge in boorish display of wealth.’

“For instance, look at the boorish display of wealth that supposedly socialist leaders like Thejaswi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav and their families indulge in,” added Malviya.

This is not the first time that Rahul has faced criticism for his supposedly luxurious lifestyle. Though he has been quoted saying that the Prime Minister of India wears suits worth lakhs of rupees and that he only wears a white shirt, Rahul has been seen time and again travelling abroad and supposedly indulging in experiencing a luxurious lifestyle.

Earlier this year, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, while filing his nomination from Wayanad, Rahul in his affidavit, disclosed he has a stock market investment of Rs 4.3 crore, mutual fund deposits of Rs 3.81 crore, and Rs 26.25 lakh in a bank account. He also mentioned that during the financial year 2022-23, his total income was Rs1.02 crore.

As per Rahul Gandhi's elections affidavit, he owns shares of many big corporate houses such as ASIAN PAINTS, BRITANNIA, BAJAJ, HINDUSTAN UNILEVER, ICICI, INFOSYS, ITC, NESTLE, PIDILITE, TATA etc.



He earns a lot from it & then curses business houses in his election speeches.

Rahul Gandhi has declared assets worth over Rs. 9 CRORES in his Election Affidavit.

~ Why don't you set an example by distributing it among the countrymen?



🗣️ Why should I allow you to captivate my Hard earned money & Assets because of your Communist Policies??!! pic.twitter.com/99rP18yWFB — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) April 24, 2024

In addition to this, the total value of his movable assets stands at Rs 9.24 crore, while the total value of his immovable property is around Rs 11.14 crore. Rahul’s total assets are worth over Rs 20 crore.