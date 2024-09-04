Rahul Gandhi Donates 1 Month Salary To Kerala Congress For Rehabilitation Efforts In Wayanad

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, announced in a social media post on Wednesday that he has donated ₹2,30,000 to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad.
Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our brothers and sisters in Wayanad have endured a devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced."
"I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected. I sincerely urge all fellow Indians to contribute whatever they can—every little bit makes a difference," he added.
Appealing for contributions to the KPCC fund through the INC app, he said, "Wayanad is a beautiful part of our country, and together, we can help rebuild the lives of its people who have lost so much."
Last month, after visiting landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, he announced that the Congress party would build 100 houses for the people affected by the tragedy.
On July 30, the state of Kerala was hit with a landslide, triggered by incessant heavy rains, killing over 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings.