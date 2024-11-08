Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Donald Trump On US Election Win, Lauds Kamala Harris For 'Spirited Campaign' |

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi extended warm congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 US Presidential Polls and also conveyed regards to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for her "spirited presidential campaign".

In the letter to Donald Trump, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the "historic friendship" between India and the United States and affirmed that the two nations will further deepen their cooperation during his second term in office.

"I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future," the LoP stated.

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi extends warm congratulations to newly elected US President Donald Trump, fostering global ties and friendship between India and the United States. pic.twitter.com/8bVZqdI0zA — Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2024

He emphasised, "India and the United States of America share a historic friendship rooted in our commitment to democratic values.".

Expressing confidence in his leadership, Gandhi said that the two nations "will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest" and "continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both, Indians and Americans".

"I wish you the very best during your second term as President of the United States of America", he stated.

Donald Trump created history by winning the US presidential elections on November 5, becoming only the second leader to serve non-consecutive tenures. The Republican Party also gained the control of the House and Senate.

He secured over 300 electoral votes, well ahead of the 270 mark needed to win the presidency. On the other hand, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris could only win 224. In a major takeaway, Trump won all seven battleground states as well as the popular vote.

After a resounding victory in the US Presidential Elections, Donald Trump took to stage and in his speech, said, "America's future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before. God bless you and God bless America".

Rahul Gandhi Writes To Kamala Harris Over Spirited Campaign

In his letter to Harris, Rahul Gandhi expressed his regards and said her "unifying message" will continue to inspire many.

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi writes to U.S. Vice President @KamalaHarris to congratulate her on her spirited presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/fQ8M0nTMii — Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2024

"I would like to congratulate you on your spirited Presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many," he stated.

The Congress leader appreciated the deepening of India-US ties under her tenure as Vice President, and said her determination to bring people together will be remembered.

"Under the Biden administration, India and the United States have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance. Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As the Vice-President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered," the LoP said.

He wished Harris the best for her future endeavours.

Kamala Harris conceded defeat on Wednesday and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her during the election campaign.

"My heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say: The light of America's promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she told her supporters in Washington DC.