'History's Greatest Comeback': World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Win In US Presidential Elections

Congratulatory messages poured in Wednesday from world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer, for Donald Trump after his "historic" comeback in the US presidential election.

Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.



I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

Starmer was among the first world leaders to issue a congratulatory message soon after Trump addressed a rally in Florida to claim victory in the US presidential race. He said the "special relationship" between the UK and the US would continue to prosper under the new American administration after Trump clinched crucial battleground states in the US overnight.

The 78-year-old Republican leader defeated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election. According to races called by the Associated Press up to 7 pm (IST), 277 electoral votes had gone to Trump and 224 to Harris. Trump, the oldest person in US history to be elected president, crossed the halfway 270 votes-mark in electoral college votes with victory in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead," Starmer said in a statement released by 10 Downing Street in London. "As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Trump for his "historic return to the White House".

Dear Donald and Melania Trump,



Congratulations on history's greatest comeback!



Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.



This is a huge victory!



In true friendship,…

Addressing Trump and his wife Melania Trump, Netanyahu in a post on X said, "Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.

This is a huge victory!" Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated Trump on his "election victory". "Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future," he posted on X.

Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory.



Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies.



Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future.

French President Emmanuel Macron in a post on X said, "Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Trump on his "impressive" election victory. US

Recalling his "great meeting" with the Republican leader in September during which they discussed "the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine", Zelenskyy in a post on X said he appreciated Trump's commitment to the "peace through strength" approach in global affairs.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!



I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against…

"This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.

"We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies," he said.

Zelenskyy said he is looking forward to personally congratulating Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the US.

Congratulating Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy and the US are "sister" nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship."It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further," she said in a post on X.

A nome mio e del Governo italiano, le più sincere congratulazioni al Presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti, Donald #Trump.



Italia e Stati Uniti sono Nazioni "sorelle", legate da un'alleanza incrollabile, valori comuni e una storica amicizia.



È un legame strategico, che sono certa…

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, saying, "For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens."

I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as US President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a post on X congratulated Trump and underlined that the EU and the US are "more than just allies"."We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them," she said.

I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump.



The EU and the US are more than just allies.



We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.



So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Trump's win is the "biggest comeback" in US political history and is "a much-needed victory for the World".South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a post on X said that under Trump's "strong leadership", the future of alliance between South Korea and the US will "shine brighter".

The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he look forward to working closely with the incoming Trump administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-US partnership.Congratulating Trump, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus in a letter said, "I firmly believe that the possibilities are endless as our two friendly nations work towards exploring newer avenues of partnership."

Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership. @realDonaldTrump

Meanwhile, China reacted guardedly to Trump's victory."The presidential election of the United States is its internal affair. We respect the choice of the American people," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also refrained from answering a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin's reaction to the outcome of the US presidential election."The president's reaction? Well, I cannot say anything...But, of course, we take into account reports coming from Washington," Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Other leaders who congratulated Trump include Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk