Rahul Gandhi Car Attack: Cong Leader Supriya Shrinate Says Vehicle's Rear Windscreen Broke Due To Rope & Sudden Brake

Rahul Gandhi's Car Attacked In West Bengal's Malda, Stones Pelted at His Vehicle | X

After a 'rift' between the Trinamool Congress and the Congress, party leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was reportedly attacked and his car vandalised on Wednesday during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' when the rally was traversing from Bihar to reenter West Bengal. Though West Bengal Pradesh Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said someone pelted stones at the car, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate claimed that the rear windscreen of the car broke due to a rope and sudden braking to avert a mishap.

“A sea of people came to see Rahul Gandhi. As a woman neared, the car had to stop and the rope used to manage the crowd hit its windscreen,” Supriya wrote on X. “I don't know who pelted the car with stones as I was sitting inside. The police are aware but no action has been taken so far. A major accident has been averted. The rally has been facing problems since beginning,” said Chowdhury. Referring to Congress president Malikarjun Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party leader Jairam Ramesh said, “It is being done by unknown miscreants to tarnish the state government's image.”

Mamata says incident took place in Bihar

However, Mamata said she received the information about the car being vandalised at Katihar in Bihar. “I got the information that the car was vandalised at Katihar and not in West Bengal. The rally entered Bengal with the broken windscreen. They are staging a drama. We don’t encourage violence. Maybe, there was some angst in Bihar as Nitish Kumar has again joined hands with the BJP. I condemn the incident and everyone is free to conduct peaceful rallies in Bengal,” Mamata told a public meeting at Behrampore in Murshidabad. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, “Rahul Gandhi should have smelt Jungle Raj in West Bengal.”