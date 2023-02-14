Rahul Gandhi cancelled his own flight to Varanasi claims airport, amid reports of govt denying him permission to land |

The Congress party had claimed that the government had denied Rahul Gandhi permission to land in Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, but as per new reports, it is claimed that Rahul Gandhi himself cancelled his trip to Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi's chartered airline informed the airport of their cancellation. The Varanasi airport has also denied the accusations.

Statement by the Varnasi Airport

"The flight was cancelled by M/s AR Airways by sending an email to AAI Varanasi Airport at 2116 hrs on February 13th, 2013. Please correct your statement as the flight was cancelled by the operator," the official account of the airport tweeted in response to an article alleging the same.

Congress leader Ajay Rai claims Gandhi's jet was denied permission to land in Varnasi

Ajay Rai, a senior member of the Congress, claimed on Tuesday that Gandhi's jet was due to land at the airport upon his return from Wayanad, Kerala. According to him, officials withheld permission because they were under pressure and used President Droupadi Murmu's visit as an "excuse."

The party leader's jet was denied permission to land "at the last minute," according to Rai, who was at the airport with other party leaders to greet him.

The Congressman further said that the Varanasi airport did not permit the jet to land because the BJP government is "frightened" of Rahul Gandhi.

Rai claims PM Modi is anxious

"The prime minister of the country has been anxious since Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, they are troubling Rahul," he added.

According to Rai, the former head of the Congress Party was slated to attend a gathering at the Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Notably, President Murmu paid a visit to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Shrine on Monday evening after praying at the Varanasi temple Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav.

