Adani row: 'Have doubts on mental maturity of Rahul Gandhi' says MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has fired a salvo against Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. He asserted that he always doubted the mental age (maturity) of Rahul Gandhi as the latter doesn’t know what the parliament stands for and what is the President's speech?

Talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said Rahul Gandhi didn’t find development, prosperity, communal harmony anywhere in the country during the yatra. “I rather wanted to ask from Rahul Gandhi that why people who wanna break the country were around him in Bharat Jodo Yatra…why those who used to speak against the country were walking from left to right of him,” he fumed.

Casting aspersion on the mental maturity of Rahul Gandhi, he said that Rahul Gandhi during his speech in Parliament had not spoken on President’s speech, rather kept on speaking about industrialists. He accused Congress of plundering the country when it was in power. “The party (Congress) which is surrounded by scam from head to toe, how it would speak on other issues,” he said.

CM Chouhan took dig at Congress

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a dig at Congress for holding the name of district presidents in Indore and Khandwa by saying that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath, the entire Congress is on hold. They do things and later keep them on hold. He claimed that now people are going to put Congress on hold.

Notably, Congress is facing internal differences on declaration of district president name in Indore and Khandwa. Already, a cold war has begun between former State Congress President Arun Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath. Arun Yadav had expressed his reservation on projecting the name of Kamal Nath as the future Chief Minister of State. Former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh had also joined the chorus by backing the sentiments of Arun Yadav by telling that Congress is having the tradition that MLAs elect the Chief Minister.