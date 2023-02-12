Lok Sabha secretariat asks Rahul Gandhi to respond to contempt notice by BP MP over PM remarks

ANI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been asked by the Lok Sabha secretariat to respond on contempt notice given by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over the former's remarks in Lok Sabha on PM Modi.

Earlier in the week, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had demanded action against Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament regarding his association with billionaire Gautam Adani. Dubey described Gandhi's statements as "misleading, derogatory, and indecent". He had submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Gandhi broke the rules by "misleading the house" and making allegations of crony capitalism against PM Modi without providing "documentary evidence".

"While participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP made certain unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements... against Prime Minister without giving advance notice," Mr Dubey had written in his letter.

"These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Hon'ble Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha," Dubey said.

"Rahul Gandhi... has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements. As such, he has made a statement which amounts to misleading of the House in the absence of any documentary evidence," he further added.

"This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of the House and its members, besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to please take immediate action against Shri Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," Dubey had demanded in his letter.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi launched a strong critique in parliament of both Prime Minister Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani. Adani's companies have recently come under scrutiny following allegations from US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research of stock manipulation and accounting fraud within the group.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)