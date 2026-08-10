Rahul Gandhi Boat Photo Row: X User Claims Picture Was Taken At Lake Roberts In Texas, Names Woman & Child | X @girirajsinghbjp

Hours after BJP MP Giriraj Singh shared a photograph of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on a boat, a user on X claimed that the picture was taken at Lake Roberts in Texas and identified the people accompanying the Congress leader.

A user by the name of Avi Dandiya took to X and claimed that the child seen next to him in the photograph is Aryaman, the son of his friend Ravi, while the woman sitting next to the child is Ravi’s wife, Shabnam.

“This picture is of Lake Roberts, Texas. The child sitting next to me is Aryaman, the son of my friend Ravi. The woman sitting next to him is Ravi's wife Shabnam. And something @girirajsinghbjpji, now you can find out whether this is correct or not.”

Dandiya’s claims could not be independently verified.

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The claim was also highlighted by Surendra Rajput, a National Media Panelist of the Congress party, on social media.

Earlier in the day, Co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Saurav Das came out in support of Rahul Gandhi and sharply criticised BJP leader Giriraj Singh after the latter questioned the Congress MP over the photograph showing him on a boat with a woman, a child and a person who appeared to be a scuba-diving guide.

Singh, the BJP MP from Begusarai, on Monday, August 10, shared the photograph on his official X handle and asked Rahul Gandhi where and when the picture was taken and who the people accompanying him were.

“Rahul ji, where is this picture from, when is it from, and who are these people with you? I am curious to know!” Singh wrote.

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Reacting to Singh’s post, Das accused the BJP leader of resorting to what he described as “cheap, gutter-level” tactics by questioning Rahul Gandhi about his personal life.

“This is the only cheap, gutter-level tactic these people have!” Das said, alleging that such posts amounted to “snooping into other people’s private lives” and attempting to create controversy from unverified speculation.

Das further questioned Singh’s stated curiosity about the identities of the people accompanying Gandhi, describing it as an intrusion into the Congress MP’s personal life.

He also launched a personal attack on the BJP leader, calling his remarks “vile and pathetic” and accusing him of having a “gutter mentality.”

The controversy began after Singh’s social media post drew attention to the photograph of Gandhi at sea and sought details about the people accompanying the Congress leader. The subsequent claims and reactions on social media have added another layer to the political exchange, though the identities and location claimed by Dandiya remain unverified.