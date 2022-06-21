Rahul Gandhi arrives at his residence after 5th day of questioning by ED in National Herald case for break

Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi after 10 hours of questioning without coming out for a break around 8 pm on Tuesday evening.

The Wayanad MP has so far been questioned for nearly 50 hours in five days.

Gandhi, when arrived today a strong contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency's office even as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the area.

He was questioned for three consecutive days last week, and after Monday's questioning, he was asked to rejoin the session and complete the recording of his statement.

Gandhi left the agency office after midnight on Monday.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at his residence after 5th day of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/uwrPA8W6Nm — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

The ED is understood to be asking Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

She was discharged from a private hospital on Monday where she was admitted for Covid-related issues and has now been advised rest.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.