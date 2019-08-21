Ragging at UP college, 150 freshers made to tonsure

Sefai: Over 150 new students of the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Sefai were made to tonsure their heads and parade on the campus in an alleged case of ragging. A video clip of the students with tonsured heads parading on the campus went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The newcomers were made to bend and chant "Huzur tohfa kabool hai" -- taking cue from the popular Bollywood blockbuster "Three Idioits". Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar has assured that action would be taken against the guilty.

Sefai is the native village of the former Chief Ministers and Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav. Ragging has been banned by the Supreme Court, but incidents continue to happen in educational institutions.