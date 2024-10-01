Rab Rakha! Buried 3-Day-Old Girl Miraculously Survives After Grandparents Try To Kill Her In Gujarat For 'Honour'

Private Hospital Sealed As Infant Dies After Compounder Administers High-Dose Injection In Aligarh | Pexel

Gujarat: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Surendranagar district in Gujarat, where a family buried their three-day-old granddaughter alive to protect their daughter's honour and family reputation. The incident took place in Haripar village of Ghanghada. However, due to God's grace (Rab Rakha), the infant miraculously survived and is reportedly in stable condition.

Two shepherds, while grazing cattle, discovered the baby girl buried in the ground, with only her mouth visible above the surface. The rest of her body was completely buried. Shocked by the sight, they immediately alerted the local community, who rushed the infant to the hospital. The police were also informed about the matter.

Police Probe Led To Shocking Discovery

Following the rescue, the police began investigating the case, questioning those involved in saving the child and conducting searches in nearby villages. Upon speaking with locals, the police were led to houses where women had recently given birth.

According to an Aaj Tak report, the police inquiries revealed that the grandparents of the newborn had buried her alive to conceal the child, who was born out of wedlock from their daughter's love affair. Fearing societal backlash and the loss of family honour, they resorted to this extreme measure.

3 Detained Including Infant's Grandparents

The infant's mouth was reportedly left exposed to allow her to breathe, however, she was left her in a situation where death was highly likely. The police have since detained three individuals, including the girl's maternal grandparents and a person who assisted them.

However, the baby's mother has not yet been taken into custody due to her poor health, although she was reportedly aware of the burial plan, according to the report. The police will take further action against her once her health improves.

Baby Is Safe, Receiving Treatment

Fortunately, the baby is now safe and in stable condition, receiving medical care at a government hospital under close observation. Authorities stated that the family's decision was driven by the fear of losing their standing in society due to their daughter's premarital pregnancy.