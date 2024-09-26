 Gujarat: 5-Month-Old Baby Attacked By Leopard In Jamnagar; Infant In Stable Condition After Emergency Care
ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Representative Image | File Pic

Jamnagar: A 5-month-old baby was brought to a hospital in a critical state on Wednesday after she was attacked by a leopard on the previous night when she was sleeping with her mother outside her residence in Jamnagar.

A senior doctor said that the girl was in stable condition and regained her consciousness after treatment.

Statement Of Dr. Sonal Shah, Senior Doctor At GG Hospital, Jamnagar

Senior doctor, GG Hospital, Jamnagar Dr. Sonal Shah said, "Yesterday on the 24th between 6 am and 6.30 am a toddler in grievous condition was brought to GG Hospital in the ICU department by her parents. When we asked the history we came to know that a leopard had attacked the girl when she was sleeping with her mother. The leopard had grabbed and pulled the child when there was noise then everyone came together to save her from the leopard."

She further said that when the child was brought to the hospital she was very serious.

She further said, "She had got injuries on her head and she was bleeding. When a CT scan was done then we found that she suffered from a brain hemorrhage. Blood was provided and stitches were given. Now she is improving and regained her consciousness."

Her mother said that she is only 5 months old and in night when they were sleeping the leopard suddenly attacked.

