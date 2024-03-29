Quiet Descends On Ghazipur Roads After Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari's Death

Mukhtar Ansari | X

The streets of Gazipur have fallen eerily silent following the demise of the notorious mafia kingpin Mukhtar Ansari from Purvanchal. Stringent security arrangements have been made throughout the district. Amid tight security from Banda, the body is being transported to Gazipur. It is expected to reach Gazipur tonight, hence Mukhtar Ansari's body will be laid to rest at the family cemetery in Kalibag, tomorrow.

Enhanced security measures have been in place across the entire district since Ansari's demise. Para-military forces have been deployed in Mohammadabad, with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police also conducting inspections.

Grave Near Father's Resting Place for Mukhtar

It is reported that Mukhtar Ansari's grave is being dug near the resting place of his father, Subhanullah Ansari. Hundreds of people have gathered outside the cemetery gates and windows to catch a glimpse of the atmosphere inside. During this time, police teams are also on standby. Meanwhile, Mohammadabad market remains completely closed, with silence prevailing on the streets and lanes.

Convoy of 26 Vehicles Bringing Ansari's Body to Gazipur

The family received the body on Friday evening around 4:30 PM. Following this, a convoy of 26 vehicles, under police escort, departed for Gazipur. Passing through Banda, Chitrakoot, and Varanasi, Mukhtar's body will reach Gazipur. The High Court has rejected the parole application filed by Mukhtar Ansari's other son, Abbas Ansari, who is currently incarcerated.

Ansari's Lawyer Files Case in Court

Meanwhile, within 24 hours of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari's death, his lawyer filed a petition in the MPMML Court in Barabanki, declaring Ansari deceased and requesting the filing of an FIR and preservation of CCTV footage in Banda jail. On Friday, the court was scheduled to hear the presentation of Mukhtar Ansari and 12 other accomplices in a gangster case. However, no decision has been made by the court regarding this petition as of now.