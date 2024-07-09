 'Putin Received Xi Jinping At Airport But Not Modi': Subramanian Swamy Attacks PM
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Putin Received Xi Jinping At Airport But Not Modi': Subramanian Swamy Attacks PM

'Putin Received Xi Jinping At Airport But Not Modi': Subramanian Swamy Attacks PM

Upon arrival in Russia, PM Modi expressed his eagerness to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, particularly in futuristic areas of cooperation.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who has been consistent with his criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched a fresh attack on him on Tuesday morning, hours after PM Modi landed in Russia.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Swamy wrote in a social media post, "Putin did not come to the airport to receive Modi? Putin had received Xi."

Referring to Russia as a junior partner of China, Swamy wrote in another post, "If China decides to seize more Indian territory, Russia will not help seriously. Instead of lamenting as Nehru did in 1962, we should prepare now to arm ourselves, even buying from the West if necessary. Russia will sell us only what China allows."

Yesterday, Swamy accused PM Modi of purchasing obsolete weapons from Russia.

"Modi went to Moscow to buy obsolete Russian-made weapons. These weapons were sold to Russia's senior partner, China, about 8 years ago. Now these weapons are outdated. China is acquiring Russia's latest weapons, but not Modi. This issue should be raised in our Parliament," said Swamy in another social media post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Moscow on Monday. Upon arrival in Russia, PM Modi expressed his eagerness to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, particularly in futuristic areas of cooperation.

"Strengthened ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Putin Received Xi Jinping At Airport But Not Modi': Subramanian Swamy Attacks PM

'Putin Received Xi Jinping At Airport But Not Modi': Subramanian Swamy Attacks PM

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall With Overcast Skies, Says IMD

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall With Overcast Skies, Says IMD

Big Win For India! Russia To Release Indians Fighting In Ukraine War After PM Modi Raises Matter...

Big Win For India! Russia To Release Indians Fighting In Ukraine War After PM Modi Raises Matter...

Rajasthan: Family Members Chase Couple To SP Office After Discovering Their Love Marriage In Jalore;...

Rajasthan: Family Members Chase Couple To SP Office After Discovering Their Love Marriage In Jalore;...

Kathua Terror Attack: Death Toll Rises To 5 As One More Soldier Succumbs To Injuries

Kathua Terror Attack: Death Toll Rises To 5 As One More Soldier Succumbs To Injuries