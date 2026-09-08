'Put Me At Medical Risk': Diabetic Passenger Slams SpiceJet Airlines Over Missing Services On Delhi-Dharamshala Flight; Seeks Refund

Diabetic Passenger Slams SpiceJet Airlines Over Missing Services On Delhi-Dharamshala Flight | Canva/X

A passenger travelling from Delhi to Dharamshala on a SpiceJet flight has raised concerns after several services included in his SpiceMax booking were allegedly not provided during the journey. The passenger, who said he is diabetic and relies on timely meals alongside his medication, said the missing meal service was particularly worrying.

Sandeep Amar (@sancalls) shared his experience on X after travelling with two other passengers on SpiceJet flight SG2450. According to his post, the group had paid for SpiceMax services but received only one of the benefits they had booked.

Five SpiceMax services allegedly not provided

Amar said the SpiceMax package cost ₹4,500 per passenger per sector, taking the total amount paid for the two sectors to ₹9,000. However, he claimed that five of the six services associated with the booking were not available.

The services he said were missing included priority services, meals and beverages, a welcome drink, a refreshing towel, and pillow and blanket facilities. Extra legroom was reportedly the only SpiceMax benefit the passengers received.

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The passenger said the cabin crew informed them that they would be eligible for a refund for services that were not delivered.

Diabetic passenger raises concern over meal service

The absence of food was a particular concern for Amar because of his diabetes. He said he takes medication in the morning and evening and needs to maintain regular meal timings.

He questioned why passengers were not informed in advance if a meal included in their booking could not be served. He also stressed that timely communication could be especially important for travellers with dietary or medical requirements.

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“Spicejet is the most unprofessional organisation, as money is taken, no services and no refund and no communication is there. @DGCAIndia pls take strict action, as they are putting Diabetic passengers like me at medical risk, they need to communicate to me, if a meal is booked, if it will be served or not!! @MoCA_GoI pls take action, they are cheats and openly doing this, how can you allow them to fly in India?” he posted.

@MoCA responded to Amar on his X post saying, "Dear Sandeep, We have shared your concern to the concerned airlines for the further processing."

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Refund request remains unanswered, passenger claims

According to Amar, he contacted SpiceJet by email on September 2 to request a refund for the services that were not provided.

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SpiceJet responded to his tweet saying, "We regret the trouble, Sandeep. We have replied to you via DM."

He also claimed that a complaint raised through the airline's customer-care channel had not received a response. The passenger subsequently tagged SpiceJet, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, asking them to examine the issue.