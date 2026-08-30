80,000 Eye Donation Pledge Campaign Highlights Need For Diabetic Retinopathy Screening At Chembur Eye Centre Anniversary Event |

Mumbai: Greater awareness about diabetic retinopathy, regular screening and timely treatment can help prevent avoidable vision loss, said Dr Chhaya Shinde, Dean of Dr R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, as the 80,000 Eye Donation Pledge Campaign took centre stage at the first anniversary celebrations of an eye care centre in Chembur.

Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging As Major Cause Of Preventable Blindness

“Diabetic retinopathy is an increasingly important cause of preventable vision loss, and timely screening and appropriate treatment can make a significant difference,” said Dr Shinde, who was the chief guest and speaker at the programme.

The Kamala Sundaram Eye Centre, Chembur, marked its first anniversary with a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on “Recent Trends in Managing Diabetic Retinopathy – A Comprehensive Update”, attended by around 80-90 ophthalmologists and medical professionals.

CME Programme Discusses Latest Advances In Diabetic Eye Care

The programme was organised by the Kamala Sundaram Foundation (KSF) and Sundaram Natarajan Blind Free India Foundation (SNBFIF), in association with the Maharashtra Ophthalmological Society, Young Ophthalmologists Society of India and H.B.T. Medical College and Dr R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital.

Dr Charuta Mandke, Dr Devdas Shetty and Dr Manisha Khare, Academic Dean, were among those who attended the programme, along with senior ophthalmologists and faculty members.

Sessions Cover Laser Therapy, AI And Advanced Treatment Methods

The scientific sessions covered diabetic retinopathy prevention, laser therapy, intravitreal treatment, diabetic macular oedema, surgical management, OCT biomarkers, artificial intelligence and health technology assessment. Experts also discussed anti-VEGF therapy, dry-eye management and clinical challenges in treating diabetic patients.

Prof. Dr S. Natarajan, Founder and Managing Trustee, congratulated the team on completing a year and acknowledged Dr Avik Dey Sarkar, Senior Consultant and Vitreoretinal Surgeon, for his contribution to the Centre's clinical growth.

Since May 2026, the Foundation has expanded its support to include free surgeries for deserving patients, apart from procedures offered at charitable rates.

The 80,000 Eye Donation Pledge Campaign aims to mobilise 80,000 pledges as India marks its 80th Independence Day. The campaign will continue through Eye Donation Fortnight, with the Foundation urging citizens, healthcare professionals and institutions to pledge their eyes and spread awareness about eye donation.

The centre also recorded 3,500+ patient visits, 350+ eye surgeries, 6,700+ screenings and 115+ eye screening camps during its first year.

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