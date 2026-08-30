72-Year-Old Woman Arrested By Mumbai EOW In Alleged Illegal Sale Of ₹100-Crore South Mumbai Property | AI

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested 72-year-old Amina Usman Dada in connection with the alleged illegal sale of a prime property in South Mumbai valued at around ₹100 crore.

According to the EOW, a magistrate court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Dada after she repeatedly failed to appear before the court despite being served 21 summonses. Acting on the warrant, an EOW team arrested her from her residence and produced her before the court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

Accused Produced Before Court, Sent To Judicial Custody

Allegedly Sold ₹100-Crore Joint Property Without Cousins’ Knowledge : According to the EOW, Dada is one of five accused in the case. She allegedly conspired with her brothers to sell a large jointly owned property in South Mumbai to developers without informing her cousins, who were also stakeholders in the property.

Investigators suspect that the accused allegedly misused a Power of Attorney to facilitate the transaction. Dada allegedly received around ₹3.50 crore and two flats as part of the deal.

Police Highlight Repeated Absence Despite 21 Court Summonses

Ignored 21 Court Summons : While seeking custody, the EOW informed the court that Dada had been served 21 summonses directing her to appear regularly, but she allegedly attended court only once or twice.

Following the court’s strict stance, the police visited her residence on Friday and arrested her in compliance with the non-bailable warrant. The accused faces allegations of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

The EOW is continuing its investigation into the other accused and is also examining the financial transactions linked to the alleged ₹100-crore property deal.

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