Fire Breaks Out At Foam Mattress Manufacturing Unit In Rabale MIDC, Causes Loss Estimated At ₹40-50 Lakh |

A fire broke out at a foam mattress manufacturing unit in Rabale MIDC on Sunday morning, causing an estimated loss of Rs 40-50 lakh. No casualties were reported as the company was shut for the weekly holiday.

Fire Spreads Rapidly Across Manufacturing Facility In Rabale MIDC

The fire broke out at J.K. Trade, located in the Thane-Belapur MIDC area, at around 7am. The blaze quickly spread through the premises, prompting fire officials to rush multiple vehicles to the spot.

“The company has suffered losses of approximately Rs 40-50 lakh due to the fire,” said company proprietor Kamlesh Jain.

Firefighters Battle Flames For Nearly Two-And-A-Half Hours

Fire tenders from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), including teams from Airoli, Nerul and Koparkhairane, were deployed for the operation.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two-and-a-half hours before bringing it under control.

“The unit was closed on Sunday due to the weekly holiday. This helped prevent any loss of life,” an official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials are assessing the premises to determine the extent of damage.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/