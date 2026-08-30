Soil Testing For Parsik Hill Water Pipeline Raises Questions Over Technical Need, Cost And Transparency In NMMC Project |

Soil testing being carried out on Parsik Hill in Belapur ahead of laying a new water pipeline has raised questions among citizens and activists over the technical necessity of the exercise and the expenditure involved.

Citizens Question Need For Separate Soil Testing On Existing Hill Terrain

According to information obtained from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials, the testing is being conducted to assess the soil and ground conditions before laying the proposed water pipeline.

However, questions have been raised over whether such testing is technically necessary at the location and whether the civic administration has adequately examined the financial implications before proceeding with the work.

The entire stretch is a hilly terrain and also houses one of NMMC’s major water storage tanks. Against this backdrop, questions have been raised about the need for a separate soil assessment for laying the pipeline.

Activists Seek Clarity On Technical Basis Behind Testing Exercise

“Perhaps the soil needs to be tested to determine whether it can bear the pipeline. But before spending public money, shouldn’t the decision itself also be examined?” an activist questioned.

Citizens have sought clarity from the civic administration on several aspects of the work, including:

Who recommended the soil testing?

Which officials approved the proposal?

What is the sanctioned cost of the testing?

Which agency has been appointed to conduct it?

What technical parameters are being used for the assessment?

Has the municipal commissioner approved the work?

Read Also JNPA Explores Strategic DFC Rail Nodes To Accelerate Container Movement From Port To Bhiwandi...

The issue has also triggered concerns over transparency in the civic administration. Activists alleged that information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act is increasingly not being provided by the civic body, and demanded that details of the pipeline project and soil testing be placed in the public domain.

“We are not technical experts like the civic engineers and our assessment could be wrong. If the soil testing is technically essential, NMMC should explain the reasons and the technical basis for it,” the activist said.

The controversy, therefore, is not merely about laying a water pipeline on Parsik Hill, but also about whether public funds are being spent after adequate technical and financial scrutiny.

NMMC officials are expected to clarify the technical rationale, cost and approval process behind the soil testing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/