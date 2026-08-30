JNPA Explores Strategic DFC Rail Nodes To Accelerate Container Movement From Port To Bhiwandi Logistics Hub

NPA officials inspected railway nodes along the Dedicated Freight Corridor to explore faster container evacuation routes from the port to Bhiwandi’s logistics hubs. |

Navi Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is exploring the use of strategic railway nodes along the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) to speed up container evacuation from the port and improve connectivity with major logistics hubs in Bhiwandi.

JNPA Officials Inspect Key Railway Facilities Along DFC Route

JNPA Chairman Gaurav Dayal, IAS, Deputy Chairman Ravish Singh, IRTS, and senior port officials inspected key railway infrastructure along the DFC route on Sunday as part of an assessment aimed at strengthening multimodal cargo movement.

The delegation first visited the newly developed Kharbhav Railway Station to assess its operational potential for handling freight movement linked to the DFC. The integration of Kharbhav into JNPA's freight network is expected to facilitate faster movement of containerised cargo from the port to major consumption and distribution centres in Bhiwandi, while reducing transit time and dependence on road transport.

Kharbhav Railway Station Identified As Potential Freight Movement Hub

The officials subsequently inspected the Bhiwandi Warehousing Hub to assess its supply chain capacity, last-mile logistics efficiency and storage readiness. The visit also included an inspection of the New Nilanje Railway Station, where the delegation examined its potential to function as an additional freight node in the expanding rail-freight network.

‘Efficient multimodal connectivity is the backbone of modern port operations. By maximising the potential of the Dedicated Freight Corridor through strategic rail nodes like Kharbhav and Nilanje, JNPA aims to offer seamless, faster and environmentally sustainable container evacuation routes directly to key commercial clusters like Bhiwandi,’ Dayal said.

Singh said increasing the share of container traffic transported by rail would help lower logistics costs and reduce turnaround time.

‘Transitioning a higher share of container traffic from road to rail is crucial for reducing logistics costs and turnaround times. Our joint assessments today reinforce our commitment to building resilient hinterland connectivity that supports the growth of trade and industry,’ he said.

The initiative is part of JNPA's broader efforts under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to promote integrated infrastructure development and improve cargo-handling efficiency. The proposed strengthening of rail connectivity is also aimed at easing road congestion and enhancing the port's links with key consumption and distribution centres in the hinterland.

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