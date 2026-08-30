Missing Karjat Man Found Safe After Police, Friends And Locals Launch Search Following ‘Last Greetings’ Note |

A 39-year-old man from Dahivali Indiranagar in Karjat, who went missing from his home on Saturday night after reportedly leaving behind a note saying “last greetings to my family”, was found safe on Sunday following a search involving police, his friends and local residents.

Family Raises Alarm After Man Leaves Home Without Informing Anyone

Hemraj Pradeep Shinde, 39, had left his home around 9pm on August 29 without informing his family. His disappearance and the note he had left behind raised concern among his relatives.

Police said CCTV footage was examined to trace his movements, while Shinde’s friends circulated information about his disappearance on WhatsApp. The message prompted several local residents to join the search.

Missing Man Handed Over To Family After Safe Recovery

“He was found around three kilometres from his home. There were some family issues. We checked the CCTV footage to trace where he had gone, while his friends shared information about his disappearance on WhatsApp. Residents also actively joined the search. Eventually, he was found on a hilltop and appeared visibly disturbed,” a police officer said.

Shinde was found safe and was subsequently handed over to his relatives, police said.

Karjat police thanked the residents, WhatsApp group members and administrators who helped circulate the appeal and assisted in locating him.

The incident also highlighted the role of timely information-sharing and community participation in tracing missing persons.

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