SpiceJet Flight Theft: Passenger Alleges $250 Stolen From Checked-In Bag On Mumbai-Dubai Journey | Representative Image

Mumbai: A passenger allegedly lost 250 US dollars (Rs 25 lakh) during an airline journey from Mumbai to Dubai. The complainant travelled by SpiceJet Airlines last month. After landing in Dubai, she discovered that the lock of her check-in bag had been broken and the dollars were missing. The Sahar police registered a case against an unidentified person on September 3.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Raisun Ansari, 40, a homemaker, resides in Mira Road with her family. On August 26, she and her friend, Shagufta Khan, were travelling to Dubai from Mumbai International Airport on SpiceJet Airlines flight YM9UF.

They arrived at Mumbai airport at around 10.30 am. During check-in, Ansari and Khan placed US dollars worth Rs 12,500 each in a black-coloured bag, which they then handed over for check-in.

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At around 4.30 pm on the same day, they received their luggage after arriving in Dubai. However, they noticed that the lock of the bag had been broken. Ansari checked the bag and discovered that the US dollars were missing.

According to the FIR, Ansari had kept 250 US dollars in the bag, which she valued at around Rs 25 lakh.

Later, Ansari approached the Sahar police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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