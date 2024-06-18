Purported Video Clip Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi From Gujarat Jail Sending 'Eid Mubarak' Wishes To Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Surfaces

Sabarmati: In purported video that is doing rounds on social media, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is seen talking to Pakistan's notorious mafia don Shahzad Bhatti and is also extending him wishes for Bakrid. Authenticity of video couldn’t be immediately verified. The video shows Lawrence Bishnoi casually engaging in a video call from prison in Gujarat with another gangster in Pakistan. The video has been posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by General Secretary Shiromani Akali Dal Bikram Singh Majithia. He said in his post, "Earlier, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Recently, Bishnoi wished Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid from Gujarat Jail, demonstrating his ability to operate freely behind bars. Despite giving a live interview from Punjab Jail, Punjab's CM and Home Minister Bhagwant Mann formed an SIT to investigate, but the probe shows ZERO RESULTS. His gang continues to threaten Salman Khan, with multiple attacks on Khan's residence. Such activities pose significant risks to public safety when gangsters can act without restraint even while incarcerated."

Watch the video here

🛑 Earlier, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

🛑 Recently, Bishnoi wished Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid from Gujarat Jail, demonstrating his ability to operate freely behind bars.

👉 Despite giving a live interview from… pic.twitter.com/FJb9zPXvtG — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) June 18, 2024

Among a series of criminal, murder and extortion cases against Lawrence Bishnoi, two of the most talked about cases are attacks on actor Salman Khan and Sudhu Moose Wala's murder.

On 29 May 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab. Hours after the assassination, responsibility for the shooting was claimed by Goldy Brar, who claimed that he had engineered the plot with Bishnoi.

As far as actor Salman Khan is concerned, in an interview to a television channel from Tihar Jail in 2023, Lawrence Bishnoi had stated on camera that his only purpose in life was to kill Salman Khan. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently at Sabarmati Jail before filing the chargesheet in the case of attempt to murder. Bishnoi is currently lodged in high-security ward at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad.