'Pure Naxal': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back At P Chidambaram Over ‘Dimagi Naxal’ Remark |

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday accused the Congress of seeking to create anarchy in the country to return to power in 2029 and described senior Congress leader P Chidambaram as a “pure Naxal”.

Addressing a press conference at Dispur, Sarma said the Congress, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, was uncomfortable with what he described as the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The frustrated Congress Party under the leadership of Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is uncomfortable with the peaceful atmosphere in the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress wants anarchy in the country, taking help of which they want to come to power in 2029,” Sarma said.

Sarma said that even in Assam and other parts of the country where militancy and terrorism had dominated, people could not have imagined peaceful celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day during the Congress regime.

He said the country was now witnessing what he described as a peaceful and developed India under Modi and Shah, which the Congress leadership could not digest.

Sarma also questioned Chidambaram's tenure as Union Home Minister in the context of the government's efforts to combat Left-Wing Extremism.

“P Chidambaram is not just a 'dimagi Naxal'; he is a 'pure Naxal',” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that since Chidambaram had described himself as a “dimagi Naxal”, an inquiry should examine whether he had deliberately failed to take adequate action against Naxalism while serving as the country's Home Minister.

The remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15, said security forces had succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals from forests but warned that what he described as “dimagi Naxals” continued to exist.

Modi alleged that people with a Maoist mindset had previously occupied positions of influence in government committees and policy-making institutions. He urged citizens to identify and isolate what he termed an ideological threat.

Chidambaram responded to Modi's remark on social media on August 16, saying, “I am proud to be a dimagi Naxal!”