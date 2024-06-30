 Punjab:AAP Stages Protest In Jalandhar Against Kejriwal’ Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab:AAP Stages Protest In Jalandhar Against Kejriwal’ Arrest

Punjab:AAP Stages Protest In Jalandhar Against Kejriwal’ Arrest

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, several AAP leaders and workers who protested in Chandigarh were stopped from going to the BJP office and detained by police.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
AAP Protest In Jalandhar | X

Chandigarh: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Saturday held a protest in Jalandhar against the arrest of the party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI.

Alleging that the BJP was trying to trap Kejriwal by misusing the ED and CBI, the state AAP leaders held a demonstration against the BJP-led NDA government raising slogans against the Centre and burnt the effigy of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Dozens of AAP MLAs, ministers, MPs, party office-bearers and a large number of workers from across the state participated in the protest. The AAP candidate for Jalandhar West assembly by-election Mohinder Bhagat also participated in the protest. 

Read Also
Delhi: AAP Leaders & Workers Protest Near BJP Headquarters Demanding CM Arvind Kejriwal's Release;...
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, the state party working president Principal Budh Ram attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that they had only one motive that was to finish the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal by any means as they are afraid of Kejriwal and that was why CBI and ED filed false cases against him and put him in jail.

Read Also
Pune: AAP Protests Against NEET Row, Demands High-Level Probe
article-image

The ministers who addressed the party workers included Balbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Lalchand Kataruchak while the newly elected MP including Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also spoke on the occasion. Condemning Kejriwal’s arrest, they held that said that the ED and CBI had no evidence against him and he had been deliberately kept in jail under a conspiracy.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, several AAP leaders and workers who protested in Chandigarh were stopped from going to the BJP office and detained by police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab:AAP Stages Protest In Jalandhar Against Kejriwal’ Arrest

Punjab:AAP Stages Protest In Jalandhar Against Kejriwal’ Arrest

'Tussle Between CM Mamata Banerjee And Guv Is Tarnishing West Bengal's Image': Congress Leader Adhir...

'Tussle Between CM Mamata Banerjee And Guv Is Tarnishing West Bengal's Image': Congress Leader Adhir...

Rajasthan: Tribal MP Rajkumar Roat And Supporters Protest Education Minister's 'DNA Test' Remark,...

Rajasthan: Tribal MP Rajkumar Roat And Supporters Protest Education Minister's 'DNA Test' Remark,...

Shameful! Brave Boy Loses Hand Fighting Crocodile In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Hospital Treats Child On...

Shameful! Brave Boy Loses Hand Fighting Crocodile In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Hospital Treats Child On...

Two Boys Drown At Flooded Siraspur Underpass In Delhi; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall For Next 48 Hours...

Two Boys Drown At Flooded Siraspur Underpass In Delhi; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall For Next 48 Hours...