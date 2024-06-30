Punjab:AAP Stages Protest In Jalandhar Against Kejriwal’ Arrest

AAP Protest In Jalandhar | X

Chandigarh: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Saturday held a protest in Jalandhar against the arrest of the party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI.

Alleging that the BJP was trying to trap Kejriwal by misusing the ED and CBI, the state AAP leaders held a demonstration against the BJP-led NDA government raising slogans against the Centre and burnt the effigy of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Dozens of AAP MLAs, ministers, MPs, party office-bearers and a large number of workers from across the state participated in the protest. The AAP candidate for Jalandhar West assembly by-election Mohinder Bhagat also participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, the state party working president Principal Budh Ram attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that they had only one motive that was to finish the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal by any means as they are afraid of Kejriwal and that was why CBI and ED filed false cases against him and put him in jail.

The ministers who addressed the party workers included Balbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Lalchand Kataruchak while the newly elected MP including Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also spoke on the occasion. Condemning Kejriwal’s arrest, they held that said that the ED and CBI had no evidence against him and he had been deliberately kept in jail under a conspiracy.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, several AAP leaders and workers who protested in Chandigarh were stopped from going to the BJP office and detained by police.