Delhi: AAP Leaders & Workers Protest Near BJP Headquarters Demanding CM Arvind Kejriwal's Release; Watch

New Delhi: AAP leaders and workers held a protest near the BJP's headquarters on DDU Marg to demand the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in CBI custody.

Arrest Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi government's excise policy. On March 21, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by Delhi High Court.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi joins the party's protest in Delhi against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal by CBI. pic.twitter.com/5ch9PDjosO — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

#WATCH | Security increased outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in Delhi as they stage a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal by CBI. pic.twitter.com/0DYQhemYJY — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

The protesters assembled at the AAP office close to the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg and raised slogans against the saffron party while demanding Kejriwal's release. They also carried placards against the "misuse" of central agency and for ending "dictatorship".

Statement Of A Senior Police Officer

According to a senior police officer, arrangements were made to stop the protesters from marching towards the BJP headquarters since no permission was taken for the protest. Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deployed at the site to stop the protesters, the officer said.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai along with party workers and leaders protest in Delhi against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal by CBI. pic.twitter.com/zg20cfU6EG — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal by CBI, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/2nMP27HVA4 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

If required, the protesters might be detained as Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed at DDU Marg, he added.