Punjab Women Commission Seeks Report From Police On 'Objectionable' Word In Jazzy B Song 'Madak Shakeena Di'

Chairperson of Punjab Commission for Women, Raj Lali Gill, said notice would be sent to singer Jazzy B if the need be | X/ANI/YouTube

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Women Commission has sought a report from the police over an "objectionable" word used by Punjabi singer Jazzy B in his latest song 'Madak Shakeena Di'. The commission also took suo motu cognisance of the objectionable word used in the song in reference to women.

The commission has also sought the report within one week from the director, Bureau of Investigation, reported the PTI.

The song 'Madak Shakeena Di' sung by singer Jazzy B had gone viral on social media and it contained the "objectionable" word against women, the letter said.

A day after Punjabi singer Jazzy B released his new song that reportedly contains derogatory words against women, the Punjab Women's Commission has taken notice of this and has sought a report from the police. pic.twitter.com/zbEq7ZRKpV — Harpreet Singh Bajwa (@Harpreet_TNIE) April 1, 2024

On Canada-based Punjabi singer Jazzy B's new song, Chairperson of Punjab Commission for Women, Raj Lali Gill, said, "In his latest song, Jazzy B has used a derogatory word for women. We have received many complaints about this. We had sent a notice seeking clarification, but haven't received a reply yet. Tomorrow we will be sending another notice. If the need arises. we will send a notice to Jazzy B as well as his company."

#WATCH | Mohali, Punjab: On Canada-based Punjabi singer Jazzy B's new song, Chairperson of Punjab Commission for Women, Raj Lali Gill says"... In his latest song, Jazzy B has used a derogatory word for women. We have received many complaints about this. We had sent a notice… pic.twitter.com/48NkhZocmE — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

Who is Jazzy B?

Jazzy B is a Canadian songwriter and singer who sings in Punjabi. His real name is Jaswinder Singh Bains. He was born in Punjab, India, but his family moved to Canada when he was five. His first album was released in 1993 and was titled "Gugiyan Da Jora."