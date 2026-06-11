Punjab Tragedy: Jalandhar Doctor Found Dead At Home; Family Alleges Assault, Affair & Fraudulent Loans By Estranged Husband |

Punjab: In a shocking incident, a woman doctor from Punjab was found dead inside her Jalandhar home. The woman's family has blamed her estranged husband for years of mental and physical assault.

According to an NDTV report, the woman, identified as Dr Meenakshi, had been living separately from her husband, Dr Piyush, since July 2025. The decision reportedly came after years of alleged abuse. Her husband was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with a nurse working at his hospital, the National Eye Hospital in Jalandhar.

The matter came to light through CCTV footage reviewed by their daughter, who had grown suspicious of her father.

According to Meenakshi's mother, the physical abuse intensified after the family learned about the alleged affair. She claimed that Dr Piyush had himself admitted to assaulting Meenakshi while speaking to his mother-in-law. Following these incidents, the couple had been living separately since last year.

Meenakshi was also reportedly seeking a divorce and was planning to purchase her own house this month. However, she was allegedly shocked to discover that multiple loans worth around Rs 2.5 crore had been taken in her name without her signature. The report further stated that some of the loans were for a car, while the remaining amount was allegedly used for her husband's hospital.

Case Registered

Currently, a case has been registered against the husband based on the statement by Meenakshi's family. As of now, he has not been questioned by the police, and his phone remains switched off.