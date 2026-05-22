'Didi, Mujhe Bacha Lo': Woman Dies 7 Minutes After SOS Call To Sister In Delhi, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

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Delhi: A tragic incident has come to light from Delhi. A 28-year-old woman, Veena Kumari, died under suspicious circumstances in West Delhi’s Inderpuri.

"Didi mujhe bacha lo" (Save me, sister) were reportedly her last words to her sister before the call dropped. Seven minutes later, Veena was dead.

Her husband, Raju Singh (27), claimed she fell off the roof of a three-storey building. Her family, however, has alleged dowry harassment and physical assault, according to NDTV report.

Police have arrested Raju Singh and his younger brother Rajkumar (22) in connection with the case. A case of dowry death has been registered.

The incident took place on the night of May 18. Her death has now triggered a police investigation into allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence.

According to the family of the deceased, Veena called her sister Reena at around 9:55 p.m., pleading for help. “Didi mujhe bacha lo. Ye mujhe bahut maar rahe hain. Main bachungi nahi… mujhe jaan se maar denge ye,” she allegedly told her sister, which roughly translates to: "Sister, save me. They're beating me terribly. I won't survive… they'll kill me," reported ABP news.

Veena also asked her sister to take custody of her six-month-old son after she was gone, according to NDTV.

Reena called back her sister and in-laws but no one picked up the call. Worried, she left for Veena's matrimonial home. Seven minutes later, at 10:02 p.m., Reena received a call from Veena's brother-in-law, who informed her, "Bhabhi chhat se gir gayi."

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment and Physical Abuse

Veena and Raju have been married for three years. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to continuous dowry harassment and physical abuse during the marriage.

Veena’s brother claimed that her in-laws were not satisfied with the dowry and wanted a Royal Enfield Bullet bike. He also claimed that Singh and his younger brother Rajkumar frequently taunted her over the gifts provided during the wedding.

The deceased's family also claimed earlier incidents of alleged violence, including one episode in which Veena’s eardrum was reportedly ruptured after she was slapped. Despite the alleged abuse, relatives said Veena had avoided filing formal complaints because she hoped to save her marriage.