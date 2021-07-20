Punjab to reopen schools from July 26 for classes 10-12

The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed the reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from July 26 onwards, as the COVID situation improves in the state.



Taking note of the decline in Covid positivity to 0.3 %, with Reproduction number (Rt) at 0.75 for Punjab (lower than the national average), the Chief Minister said schools will be allowed to open for classes X to XII, but only those teachers and staff shall be allowed to be physically present who are fully vaccinated.



Also, the government has raised the number of people in indoor gatherings 150 and outdoors to 300, subject to a cap of 50 per cent capacity.



Physical presence of the students shall be purely at the consent of the parents, and the option of virtual classes shall be continued. An undertaking to this effect shall be submitted to the Deputy Commissioners concerned, he directed.

School and Mass Education Department Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu said that offline Matric Exams (class 10) will be held from July 30 to August 5 in the state adhering to COVID protocols.

The decision to resume classroom teaching for the two classes was made keeping in mind the problems faced by students in online mode due to poor internet connectivity, Sahu said.