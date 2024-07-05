Punjab: Shiv Sena Leader Attacked By 3 Nihangs; Condition Serious |

Chandigarh: A leader of Shiv Sena Punjab, Sandeep Thapar, alias Gora, was brutally attacked with swords and grievously hurt by three Nihangs Sikhs, in broad daylight in the busy Civil Hospital area of Ludhiana city Friday afternoon.

Thapar, 58, who suffered multiple injuries on his head was first rushed to nearby Civil Hospital and later to Dayanand Medical College (DMC) and Hospital, where his condition was said to be serious.

Surprisingly enough, the lone gunman accompanying Thapar reportedly did not react to the situation, instead walked away to a corner after being threatened by one of the accused, and remained a mute spectator to the brutal attack.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)

#BREAKING: Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar, who is also descendant of Indian Freedom fighter and martyr Sukhdev, has been assaulted with swords by a group of Nihangs outside Ludhiana Civil Hospital in Punjab on Friday afternoon, his condition is believed to be serious. pic.twitter.com/Yx7XiMx3jy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 5, 2024

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that three accused followed Thapar on foot as he came out of the hospital with his gunman riding pillion and suddenly confronted him – as his scooter moved at a snail's pace because of crowded area and the heavy traffic - attacking him on the head with the sword following which he lost controlled of his scooter and fell down.

Shockingly enough, at one point, the sword of the accused even fell off, following which, his accomplice gave it to him and joined him in attacking Thapar. Two of the assailants then fled the spot, taking Thapar’s scooter.

The incident shocked the city with a large number of Shiv Sena as well as BJP leaders gathering at the hospital in large numbers and shouting slogans against the Ludhiana police for its failure to protect the leader.

The police held that a case had been registered against unknown persons for attempt to murder (Section 307 IPC). On the question of the inaction by the Thapar’s gunman, the police said that it would inquire into the matter and take action against him if found guilty.

Reacting sharply over the incident, Union minister of state for railway and food processing industries, Ravneet Bittu, who has recently won from Ludhiana seat on BJP ticket, took to X to express his shock and anguish saying that ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made a mockery of the law and order situation in Punjab.

Stating that the incident had created a panic among all - the residents, traders, school children of Ludhiana – he said that the brutal attack on an individual in full public view was highly condemnable.

The BJP national spokesperson R P Singh, who shared the video on his X said: ``This is the law & order situation of Punjab in broad daylight on a busy road of Ludhiana near Civil Hospital, a leader of Shiv Sena Sandeep Thapar is brutally attacked & his security men provided by Punjab Police remains mute spectator. This is not the first such case in Punjab’’.

The Shiv Sena leaders held that Thapar who has been vocal against Khalistan and terrorism in Punjab and was under threat and yet the police had given him only one gunman.