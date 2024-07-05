Video: Punjab Shiv Sena Leader Attacked With Swords By Men Dressed As Nihang Sikhs In Presence Of His Bodyguard In Ludhiana

X

In a terrifying incident, Punjab Shiv Sena leader, Sandeep Thapar, was attacked with swords by two men dressed as Nihang Sikhs in Ludhiana on Friday morning.

As per reports, Thapar has been admitted to the district hospital and is currently in critical condition.

In the purported video of the incident, two men dressed as Nihang Sikhs can be seen approaching Thapar, who was stuck in traffic on his two-wheeler with his bodyguard sitting behind him. As the two men wielding swords approached the Shiv Sena leader, another person appears in the video and asked the policeman not to intervene and step aside. Moments later, the sword-wielding men started attacking Thapar, who pleaded for mercy with folded hands.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)

#BREAKING: Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar, who is also descendant of Indian Freedom fighter and martyr Sukhdev, has been assaulted with swords by a group of Nihangs outside Ludhiana Civil Hospital in Punjab on Friday afternoon, his condition is believed to be serious. pic.twitter.com/Yx7XiMx3jy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 5, 2024

Reports suggest that the attack on Thapar came after his speech at a locality.

As per reports, on Friday morning, Thapar, along with his gunman, went to attend the death anniversary ceremony of Ravinder Arora, president of Samvedna Trust, which runs the Civil Hospital. Soon after Thapar came out after paying his respects, men dressed as Nihang Sikhs attacked him with swords in the presence of his gunman.

After brutally attacking the Shiv Sena leader, the men fled the spot.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.