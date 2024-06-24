BJP's Manjinder Sirsa Shares Video Of Girl 'High On Drugs' In Amritsar; Targets AAP Govt In Punjab 'For Strengthening Drug Mafia'

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video of a girl that allegedly showed the girl high on drugs on the streets of Amritsar. The BJP leader also targetted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the drugs menace in Punjab and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for the unfortunate state of affairs in Punjab as far as the issue of drugs is concerned.

The unfortunate video showed a girl under the influence of drugs in the middle of a road in Punjab's Amritsar. Sirsa, BJP's National Secretary, posted the video on his X handle and blamed the AAP government in Punjab for the drugs menace and failing to eradicate the problem.

"This late night video of Amritsar of a young girl high under Drugs shows the failure of @AAPPunjab Govt! What have you done to Punjab, CM @bhagwantmann Ji? You came to power promising elimination of drugs in 3 months but now your own party people are involved in this! Drug Mafia has become stronger with direct involvement of AAP MLAs & MPs… Punjab’s youth is dying due to Bhagwant Mann’s greed," posted Sirsa on X, sharing the sad video.

According to the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), nearly 35% of the households in Punjab have a substance abuse disorder. The problem of drugs use among youth has long plagued the state of Punjab and continues to be a major problem.