 BJP's Manjinder Sirsa Shares Video Of Girl 'High On Drugs' In Amritsar; Targets AAP Govt In Punjab 'For Strengthening Drug Mafia'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP's Manjinder Sirsa Shares Video Of Girl 'High On Drugs' In Amritsar; Targets AAP Govt In Punjab 'For Strengthening Drug Mafia'

BJP's Manjinder Sirsa Shares Video Of Girl 'High On Drugs' In Amritsar; Targets AAP Govt In Punjab 'For Strengthening Drug Mafia'

The unfortunate video showed a girl under the influence of drugs in the middle of a road in Punjab's Amritsar. Sirsa, BJP's National Secretary, posted the video on his X handle and blamed the AAP government in Punjab for the drugs menace and failing to eradicate the problem.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video of a girl that allegedly showed the girl high on drugs on the streets of Amritsar. The BJP leader also targetted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the drugs menace in Punjab and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for the unfortunate state of affairs in Punjab as far as the issue of drugs is concerned.

The unfortunate video showed a girl under the influence of drugs in the middle of a road in Punjab's Amritsar. Sirsa, BJP's National Secretary, posted the video on his X handle and blamed the AAP government in Punjab for the drugs menace and failing to eradicate the problem.

Read Also
Punjab: 'Act Tough To Save Youth From Drug Menace', BJP State Chief Sunil Jakhar Makes Emotional...
article-image

"This late night video of Amritsar of a young girl high under Drugs shows the failure of @AAPPunjab Govt! What have you done to Punjab, CM @bhagwantmann Ji? You came to power promising elimination of drugs in 3 months but now your own party people are involved in this! Drug Mafia has become stronger with direct involvement of AAP MLAs & MPs… Punjab’s youth is dying due to Bhagwant Mann’s greed," posted Sirsa on X, sharing the sad video.

Screenshot of the post shared by BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Screenshot of the post shared by BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa | X

Read Also
EXCLUSIVE: Gardens In Pune's Parvati Turn Into Hotspots For Drunkards, Drug Addicts (WATCH VIDEO)
article-image

According to the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), nearly 35% of the households in Punjab have a substance abuse disorder. The problem of drugs use among youth has long plagued the state of Punjab and continues to be a major problem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET Controversy: DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams Paper Leaks, Labels Exam 'Unfair' (VIDEO)

NEET Controversy: DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams Paper Leaks, Labels Exam 'Unfair' (VIDEO)

NEET Exams Row: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP, Alleges Paper Leaks For Political Gain

NEET Exams Row: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP, Alleges Paper Leaks For Political Gain

Amid NEET, NET Exam Mess, UPSC Moots AI-Based CCTV Surveillance To Prevent Cheating

Amid NEET, NET Exam Mess, UPSC Moots AI-Based CCTV Surveillance To Prevent Cheating

BJP's Manjinder Sirsa Shares Video Of Girl 'High On Drugs' In Amritsar; Targets AAP Govt In Punjab...

BJP's Manjinder Sirsa Shares Video Of Girl 'High On Drugs' In Amritsar; Targets AAP Govt In Punjab...

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao Calls On MP CM Mohan Yadav

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao Calls On MP CM Mohan Yadav