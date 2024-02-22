Punjab Police Nabs Four Cyber Fraudsters From Assam In 'Work From Home' Job Scam

Representational image |

Chandigarh: The cyber crime wing of the Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted an online job fraud racket with the arrest of four cyber criminals from different districts of Assam.

Elaborating on the case, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the modus operandi used by this gang was to lure innocent persons into trap by offering lucrative “work from home” jobs through a Telegram mobile App’s group.

“To gain trust, fraudsters would initially give small tasks to the victim, in return, paying a small amount of money in lieu of accomplishing the task. Later, the victim was asked to deposit money on different pretexts in lure of a bigger return,” said the DGP, while adding that with these arrests the Punjab police had dug up another trail, leading to deep-rooted cyber fraud nexus spread across the country.

Those arrested were identified as Jahirul Islam, Rafiual Islam, Mehabub Alam and Azizur Rehman. Police teams had also recovered two swipe machines, two biometric scanners, one eye scanner, one fingerprint scanner, 38 PAN cards, 32 debit/credit cards, 16 SIM cards, 10 voter cards, nine Aadhaar cards, 10 bank account passbooks/cheque books, five official government stamps, five mobile phones, one laptop, two pen drives and one SBI ID card from their possession.

ADGP Cyber Crime V Neeraja said that following a complaint from a woman - who was duped of Rs 25 lakhs by the fraudsters, a team conducted investigation into the case and found that the gang was running their operation from the districts of Assam, she said.

During the operation, the accused Jahirul Islam and Rafiual Islam were arrested from Nagaon district of Assam, who revealed that they were running a Customer Services Point (CSP) for providing online services, and to make quick bucks they misused the documents of general public for making duplicate PAN Cards, Voter Cards, Aadhaar cards using Photoshop software, which they further used for opening Bank Accounts and obtain SIM Cards on the directions of another accused Mehabub Alam.