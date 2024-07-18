Punjab Police Nabs 2 With 7 Kg Heroin, 5 Pistols | X/ DGP Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have busted Pak-backed drug smuggling racket with the arrest of two persons and recovered 7 kg heroin and five pistols - including four 9 mm Glock pistols and one .32 bore pistol - from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Gurmukh Singh and Jagwant Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district. Apart from recovering heroin and weapons, police teams have also recovered five live cartridges and five magazines from their possession, besides, impounding their Swift Dzire car.

DGP Yadav said that acting on an information about the accused the police teams from Amritsar conducted a special checkpoint near village Muhawa in the area of Gharinda and arrested the accused persons after recovering five pistols and ammunition from their possession.

He claimed that during questioning, the arrested accused persons disclosed that along with weapons they had also retrieved heroin, which they kept concealed near their house. Following their disclosure, Police teams conducted a raid at a location pinpointed by the accused persons and recovered 7 kg heroin.

The DGP said that as per preliminary investigations, both the arrested accused persons were directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and were supplying consignments of weapons and drugs across the state after smuggling from Pakistan via Drones.