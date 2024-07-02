Punjab: Police Arrests 4, Seizes 10 kg Heroin In Major Drug Bust; Uncovers Trans-Border Drug Smuggling Network | Representative Image

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network with the arrest of a drug smuggler after recovering 5 kg heroin from his possession in Amritsar. In another case, the police nabbed three accused and recovered 5 kg heroin from their possession from Amritsar area.

Stating that the accused had been identified as identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha of Khemkaran, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that apart from recovering heroin consignment, police teams had also impounded the Splendor motorcycle, on which the accused was travelling.

DGP Yadav said that accused Lakha was directly in touch with Pak-based drug smuggler identified as Ali and has been engaged in drug trafficking. Drones were being used to transport the drug consignments from Pakistan, he added.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that the police teams had got reliable inputs that drug smuggler Lakha had retrieved the drug consignment and is on the way from Khemkaran to deliver it in Amritsar. The police subsequently laid a trap and successfully arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, police also claimed to have nabbed three other accused, identified as Rasal Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Amritpal Singh and recovered 5 kg from their possession. DGP Yadav the arrests were subsequent to input that the accused had retrieved a huge consignment of narcotics dropped using a Drone at border village Dhanoe. The accused were arrested following a specially laid check-point.

Meanwhile, according to official information, the police had recovered over 27 kg heroin from Amritsar in less than a week.