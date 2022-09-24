Punjab police nab 2 ISI-backed gangsters with AK-56 rifle | ANI

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have busted an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based Gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered an AK-56 rifle and ammunition from their possession.

While Landa is considered to be the close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and they have close ties with the ISI, Landa had played a key role in conspiring the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and planting of an IED beneath Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar.

Director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Baljit Singh Malhi of village Jogewal in Ferozepur and Gurbaksh Singh alias Gora Sandhu of village Buh Gujran in Ferozepur.

The police have also recovered one sophisticated AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 live cartridges and two bullet shells from Gurbaksh Singh.

He said that the preliminary investigations revealed that Baljit was in touch with Italy-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Sanghera, and on latter's direction Baljit had picked a consignment of weapons from a pinpointed spot at Makhu-Lohian road near the sanctuary in the village Sudan in July 2022. Later, they concealed the consignment at fields owned by Gurbaksh in his village after conducting test fires, he added.

He said that it has also been ascertained that Baljit was in direct contact with dreaded gangsters including Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Arsh Dalla.

DGP Yadav further said that the police had also arrested on Friday the main perpetrator and eighth accused, identified as Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash, who had retrieved the IED and planted the IED beneath the Sub-Inspector’s car in Amritsar on the directions Landa.

He further said that with the arrest of Yuvraj, the Police have successfully managed to arrest all the accused persons involved in the case, while, strenuous efforts are being made to extradite the Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who conspired this entire conspiracy with intention to disturb the harmony of the border state.

