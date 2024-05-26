 Punjab Police & BSF Bust International Drug Smuggling Module, Seize Heroin & Cash; 7 Held
In the operation, the police seized 5.47 Kg pure grade heroin and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash from the arrested persons.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Heroin Seized |

Fazilka (Punjab): In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police and Border Security Force, in a joint operation, busted an international drug smuggling module and arrested seven drug smugglers in Punjab's Fazilka.

