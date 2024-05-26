Punjab Police & BSF Bust International Drug Smuggling Module, Seize Heroin & Cash; 7 Held

Heroin Seized |

Fazilka (Punjab): In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police and Border Security Force, in a joint operation, busted an international drug smuggling module and arrested seven drug smugglers in Punjab's Fazilka.

In the operation, the police seized 5.47 Kg pure grade heroin and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash from the arrested persons.

"Fazilka Police & BSF ,in a joint operation have busted an International Narco smuggling module and arrested 7 drug smugglers with seizure of 5.47 Kg pure grade Heroin, Rs1.7 lakh drug money, 40 cartridges and more," Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Director General of Police posted on X.

The police chief said that preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested accused were in touch with the Pakistan-based smuggler.

Case Registered

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered.

"FIR under NDPS Act has been registered and Investigations ongoing to establish backward & forward linkages @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to dismantle the drug networks and make our state drug-free," the DGP added in the post.