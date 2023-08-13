 Punjab Police Arrest 3 Associates Of Canada-Based Terrorists Lakhbir, Satbir Singh Ahead Of Independence Day 2023
Punjab police said the accused were associates of Czech Republic Gurdev Singh, a key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
The pistols seized by the Punjab police during a terror module bust on Sunday, August 13, 2023. | Punjab Police

Ahead of Independence Day, officials on Sunday said the Punjab Police has busted a terror module with the arrest of three persons and also seized three pistols from them.

State police chief Gaurav Yadav said the accused were associates of Czech Republic Gurdev Singh, a key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh.

Investigation underway

"Punjab Police has busted a terror module in a joint operation of Counter Intelligence and Tarn Taran Police with the arrest of the associates of Czech-based Gurdev Singh, a key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir and Satbir Singh who were behind the RPG attack on Police Station Sarhali and numerous plots to commit targeted killings in Punjab," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"During preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed a conspiracy to disrupt peace and harmony in Punjab. Three pistols along with cash have been seized," Yadav said, adding further investigation was underway.

article-image
