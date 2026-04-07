Punjab: Ousted From Congress, Ex-MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu Announces Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party | file pic

Chandigarh: Two months after she was expelled from Punjab Congress, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has announced the launch of a new political outfit -- Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party.

Kaur, wife of ex-cricketer and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, announced this on microblogging site X late on Monday night.

Punjab Congress had suspended Kaur for sparking a political row with her "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark.

She was later expelled from the party following her repeated criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

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In an X post on Monday night, Kaur dubbed her move a "much-awaited announcement."

She shared a picture of her along with another person with the party banner -- Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party -- in the background.

"The much-awaited announcement: We have been working on a new alternative at a national level after carefully monitoring and reviewing the current standards of performance of political leaders," Kaur's post read.

"Just wanting to dedicate our lives to our country, giving back to the people what they truly deserve and expect from us. A divine intervention, which just put together some like-minded individuals who just have the ability, confidence, courage and determination to work on each state with the common goal to provide justice and peace, and through love work with the energy of higher consciousness and deliver just what Waheguru Ji desires from us," she wrote.

Kaur further said she will lead Punjab to achieve its long-lost glory of being a Golden State, "where people just know about the power of love, sharing, justice, right of liberty, freedom and working with a purpose of selfless service and spiritual growth to attain their goal, values and vision without any outside interference."

Kaur was elected an MLA from Amritsar East in 2012 on a BJP ticket and had also served as chief parliamentary secretary (health).

She joined the Congress along with her husband ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.

Kaur had been attacking Punjab Congress chief Warring, accusing him of "damaging" the state unit and calling him "the most horrific, incapable and corrupt president ever".

She had also launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

On February 6, Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, announced that Kaur had been expelled from the party.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)