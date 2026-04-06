 Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest 3 With Grenades And Glock Pistol
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Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest 3 With Grenades And Glock Pistol

Punjab Police busted an ISI-backed terror module, arresting three accused and recovering two Pakistan-marked grenades and a Glock pistol. The group was allegedly planning attacks on police establishments, with links traced to Pakistan intelligence operatives and operations spanning Punjab and Gujarat.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
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Punjab Police recover grenades and pistol as three accused linked to ISI-backed module are arrested | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, April 6: Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have busted an ISI-backed terror module being operated by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) with the arrest of three accused and recovered two Arges hand grenades along with a foreign-made Glock pistol from their possession.

Accused identified

The accused were identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, and Bikramjit Singh and Amandeep Singh of Amritsar.

Cross-border links suspected

Stating that the recovered grenades bear markings of Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), indicating cross-border linkages, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the module was involved in systematic targeting of police establishments across multiple states.

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Operation and arrest in Gujarat

According to police, the key operative and primary contact of PIOs in the group, Bikramjit Singh, was operating from Deesa city in Banaskantha district in Gujarat. The information was shared with ATS Gujarat, and with their active cooperation, accused Bikramjit Singh was arrested.

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