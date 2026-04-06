Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest 3 With Grenades And Glock Pistol

Punjab Police recover grenades and pistol as three accused linked to ISI-backed module are arrested | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, April 6: Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have busted an ISI-backed terror module being operated by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) with the arrest of three accused and recovered two Arges hand grenades along with a foreign-made Glock pistol from their possession.

Accused identified

The accused were identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, and Bikramjit Singh and Amandeep Singh of Amritsar.

In a major breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence, #Punjab busts an ISI-backed terror module being operated by PIOs and apprehends three accused and recovers two hand grenades along with a foreign-made Glock pistol. The grenades bear markings of POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factory),… pic.twitter.com/irJZVI11uD — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 6, 2026

Cross-border links suspected

Stating that the recovered grenades bear markings of Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), indicating cross-border linkages, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the module was involved in systematic targeting of police establishments across multiple states.

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Operation and arrest in Gujarat

According to police, the key operative and primary contact of PIOs in the group, Bikramjit Singh, was operating from Deesa city in Banaskantha district in Gujarat. The information was shared with ATS Gujarat, and with their active cooperation, accused Bikramjit Singh was arrested.