Punjab PSTET 2026 Result Out For Paper 1, 2 At pstet2025.org; Direct Link Here

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Punjab PSTET 2026: The Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2026 results have been made public by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Scorecards for candidates who took Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6–8) are now available online. Candidates can check the result through official website, pstet2025.org.

Punjab PSTET 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to pstet2025.org, the official PSTET website.

Step 2: Select the orange-colored PSEB tab after navigating to the "Result" section.

Step 3: Click on the "Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2026" link that corresponds to the exam you took.

Step 4: A window for logging in will show up. Click "Sign In" after entering your password and registered email address.

Step 5: The screen will show your PSTET 2026 scorecard and outcome.

Step 6: Save the PDF after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

Punjab PSTET 2026: Details mentioned on results

The PSTET 2026 result scorecard includes key details such as the candidate’s full name, roll number and date of birth, along with their category. It also mentions the paper that appeared (Paper I or II), subject specialisation, marks obtained in each paper, and overall qualifying status.