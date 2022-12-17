e-Paper Get App
Punjab: Norwegian cyclist on a solo tour robbed in Ludhiana, police recovers stolen phone in 48hrs

Both the snatchers were caught and the robbed mobile was handed over to Aspen

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Ludhiana Police hand overs the mobile phone to Aspen, a Norwegian cyclist. | ANI
Ludhiana: Following their alleged theft of a foreign traveller's cellphone, two guys were detained by the Punjab police. The two were allegedly detained less than 48 hours after the crime, and the robbed mobile was handed over to Aspen, a resident of Norway.

According to media reports, the Norwegian cyclist's mobile phone was snatched in Ludhiana during Solo World Cycling Tour on Ludhiana-Delhi road near Transport Nagar on Monday evening.

Aspen Lilleengen, 21, a Norway-based cyclist had reached Ludhiana on Monday. He was talking to someone on phone when the robbers turned up there and snatched his phone. A nearby resident came forward for his help and called up the police. He also provided him accommodation to stay till the police recover his commodities.

