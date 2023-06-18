Punjab News: Amit Shah Slams AAP Govt For Increasing Crimes, Drug Abuse

Chandigarh: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government alleging that the law and order situation in the state was going from bad to worse as its chief minister Bhagwant Mann was spending all his time touring with his party supremo and Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal across the country.

Addressing a rally at Gurdaspur in Punjab, held to mark the nine-year of Narendra Modi government, Shah took a dig at Mann saying he wondered if he (Mann) was a chief minister or a pilot of Kejriwal.

Flaying Mann, Shah alleged that it seemed that the former had only one job…if Kejriwal was to go to Chennai, Mann went to Delhi in his aircraft to take him (Kejriwal) to Chennai and if Kejriwal had to go to Kolkata, he had to take his aircraft to take him to Kolkata and that it appeared that Kejriwal’s tours was conducted by Mann in latter’s state aircraft.

Since Mann’s entire time was consumed by Kejriwal, the law and order situation in the former's state was going from bad to worse, Shah quipped alleging that while the crime and drugs menace was spreading its tentacles, Mann did not seem to have any time to check this or farmers’ plight. Shah went on to say he would like to ask Kejriwal and Mann about the ₹1,000 grant promise for every woman which they were still waiting for.

Targets Congress In Haryana

The Union Home minister who addressed a rally at Sirsa in Haryana later in the day, targeted Congress leaders.

Highlighting various steps taken by Central and the state governments, he held that while no rival party could accuse Modi of corruption, it was the previous Congress government which, he alleged, had committed frauds worth over ₹ 12 lakh crore. He added that he had come only to express his gratitude to the people of Haryana for giving all the 10 Lok Sabha seats to BJP in the last election.

3 'D's of Government

Tearing into the former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he held that Hooda led a government of three ``Ds’’ - Dalals (commission agents), Darbaris (servants of high command) and Daamaad (son in law).

Shah lauded the welfare works done by the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government. Khattar also addressed the rally.

